Treasured, elusive and above all feared. Exactly one year after Jos Leijdekkers (Bolle Jos) was bombed as the most wanted criminal in the country, the hunt for him is more intense than ever. How the young man from Brabant became a pivot in the global cocaine trade.
Chiel Timmermans, Hessel de Ree
Latest update:
07:23
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Criminal #Bolle #Jos #directs #men #warm #places #beach #bed
Leave a Reply