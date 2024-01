Police officers operating at the headquarters of the TC television channel, where armed and hooded men entered and threatened employees during a live broadcast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Torres

A criminal attack carried out against a nightclub located in the city of Francisco de Orellana, known as “El Coca”, in Ecuador, has so far left three people dead and 11 injured, local authorities reported.

The attack took place on Wednesday night (10) amid the curfew and state of exception that are in force across the country due to the wave of violence caused by criminal organizations, classified by Ecuador's authorities as terrorists.

According to the country's National Police, the fire at the nightclub was caused by unidentified people who threw explosives at the place. Police say some of the injured have serious burns.

The flames caused by the fire spread and affected 11 other commercial establishments that are close to the nightclub, located a few blocks from the provincial government headquarters.

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, declared this week that the country is facing an “internal armed conflict” and ordered the Armed Forces to work together with the police to combat criminal groups and guarantee the safety of the population.

The Public Ministry said it is trying to identify the perpetrators of the attack on the nightclub, one of the most serious since the beginning of the public security crisis in the country. (With EFE Agency)