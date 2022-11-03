DJ Moff He continues to break barriers with his beats. From the Colombian island of San Andrés, in the Caribbean Sea, he presents his new single “Criminal”, along with Colombian Ryan Castro and Panamanian Kafu Banton. With this theme song, will be present in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, in the most important week of Latin musicwithin the framework of the delivery of the Latin Grammy 2022great event by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

It is worth mentioning that the Colombian DJ born in Toulouse, Franceform part of the producer collective TMFTC (The Music From The Company)one of the production groups that has released the most hits globally, with names like Madonna or J Balvin, and more recently Karol G (“Gatúbela”) among other important names on the world scene.

“Criminal” it’s a dark dancehall with nuances of mode upa mixture of Caribbean rhythms where the flow and beats of DJ Maff, the unmistakable voice of Ryan Castro (the ghetto singer) and the reggae essence of Kafu Bantonachieved the perfect match for clubs and parties around the world.

Ryan Castro is one of the most important figures on today’s urban scene and it was precisely from one of his dreams, which was to record with the reggae legend Kafu Banton, that the idea of ​​creating “Criminal” was born, a song produced by DJ Maff under the engineering of Mosty.

The official video was filmed at the firefighter training school in Pueblo Viejo, Antioquia, Colombia.with the production of TMFTC and under the direction of Felipe Mejia, recreating a jamaican party with sound system (pick up) as part of the art; in the audiovisual the colors red, green and yellow predominate, in an environment that invites us to a clandestine party full of flow, movement and a lot of fire.

marvin hawkinsbetter known as DJ Moffit’s a artist and producer with a mix of multicultural roots in himraised in a paradise in the middle of the Colombian Caribbean called San Andrés, grew up under a strong musical and cultural influence: Afro, Anglo and Caribbean music.

We recommend you read:

He is one of the forerunners of Mode Up (San Andresano musical style); has successful musical productions to global artists like: Karol G (“Gatubela”), Madonna ft. Maluma (“Bitch im crazy”), Jhay Cortez (“Los rompiscoteca”), J Balvin (“Tranquila”), Rayo & Toby (“Movement of hips” and “Mama”), and Greeicy (“The kisses”).