A little less than a year after its official debut, the PvP multiplayer mystery simulation game CRIMESHIGHT Of KONAMI raises the white flag and prepares for closure. As a reason for this decision, the company simply cited a generic “various circumstances“.

Released on April 14, 2022 on pcthe game will be removed from Steam the February 27th so as not to be purchased anymore, while the servers will be closed onMay 1.

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu