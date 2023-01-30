Konami announced the closure Of crimesight, his Among Us clone, which evidently must not have had great success, given that its end will come about a year after its launch. At the same time they have been stop selling of bundles, and soon it won’t even be possible to buy the game on Steam anymore.

Let’s read the message from the Japanese editor:

“Thank you for playing Crimesight.

Since the April 2022 launch, this service has continued to work with support from many users, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to terminate it on Monday, May 1, 2023, 12:00 AM PDT.

Bundle sales ended on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:00am PST.

Sale of the Standard and Deluxe Editions will end on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00pm PST.

Online battles will no longer be available after the service closes.

Also, the game won’t launch.

Even if the service closes shortly, we hope you enjoy it until the end.”

Crimesight is just yet another live service that disappears without a trace, apart from a few videos on YouTube. Not having one single player mode, when the servers are closed, it will become a dead letter. If you want to know how the game is, read our Crimesight review.