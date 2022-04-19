Crimes Young people try to rob a boy of a bag in Inkoo – 15-year-old victim stabbed in the stomach

Police are investigating the case as an attempt at aggravated robbery.

From the age of fifteen the boy was stabbed in the stomach in connection with a robbery attempt near the S-market in Inkoo last week on Maundy Thursday. Three underage boys, one of whom is under 15, are suspected of attempted aggravated robbery.

A report of the stabbing came to the emergency center shortly before ten o’clock. There were several young people at the scene at the time, one of whom had been stabbed in the stomach.

The suspects had had time to leave the scene, but were arrested by police the same evening.

According to the preliminary investigation, the perpetrators had tried with a blade gun to threaten to take the bag from the 15-year-old victim. The situation led to a stabbing.

“An injury to the abdomen with a blade gun is always life-threatening. In this case, however, the plaintiff has had the good fortune of the trip and has already been discharged from the hospital, ”says the crime commissioner. Mats Sjöholm in a police bulletin.

At least some of the suspects have already known the victim, according to police. Some of them had spent time on Thursday before being stabbed at a youth center near the S-market.

Municipal Welfare Coordinator Karolina Grop-Nordström it is understood that robberies among young people have not been common in Inkoo.

Due to the stabbing case, the municipality organized an event at the youth center on Saturday, where young people could discuss what had happened. There was also a crisis service crowd.

“A few young people came there. They did not take part in the crisis discussions either, but came as users of the youth center. The situation was the same on Sunday and Monday evenings, when we decided to keep the doors of the youth center open, ”says Grop-Nordström.

Police are working to complete a preliminary investigation into the case during the spring.