Crimes Young girls stabbed a third girl in Kuopio, after which they tried to stab another guest on the bus

Police have arrested two young girls. Saturday night’s series of events is being investigated at this point as an assassination attempt and an aggravated assault attempt.

Police got an assignment on Saturday night to go to an apartment in Haapaniemi, Kuopio, where a young girl had been stabbed.

There were several people at the scene, and the perpetrators had time to get off the bus. On the bus, the perpetrators had sued the previously unknown young people there and tried to hit one of them with a knife.

The young people in the bus got the knife off the perpetrator and the police caught the suspects as they got off the bus.

PoliceI have arrested two young girls on suspicion of a crime. The matter is being investigated as an attempt at murder and an aggravated attempt at assault.

Police are no longer aware of the matter at this stage, as several witnesses are still being heard and reached during the pre-trial investigation.