Crimes Yle: Prosecutor demands Veijo Baltzar at least ten years in prison for aggravated human trafficking and aggravated sexual offenses

The defense considers the prosecutor’s claim to be excessive.

22.6. 21:38

Author and cultural adviser Veijo Baltzarin the trial has ended in the Helsinki District Court. The prosecutor is demanding that Baltzar be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for, among other things, six aggravated human trafficking and aggravated rape, says Yle.

According to the defense, the prosecutor’s claim came as a complete surprise. Lawyer assisting Baltzar Jussi Sarvikivi said according to Yle that the prosecutor’s claim is clearly in the upper corner. The defense also considered that the sentence should be commensurate due to Baltzar’s high age.

Throughout the trial, the 79-year-old Baltzar denied having committed any crimes.

Special Prosecutor Mikko Sipilän considers that the punishment should not be commensurate with Balzar’s age.

“Serious crimes have serious consequences,” he said, according to Yle.

At trial were also charged with two women who were believed to have acted as Baltzar’s assistants in human trafficking. The prosecutor believes the women were also guilty of the crimes. However, in the prosecutor’s view, they could be left unpunished because they were also victims of Baltzar, Yle says.

The handling of the matter began at the beginning of last December, and processing dates were originally set until the end of March.

The trial was held in complete secrecy to protect the victims

The district court will announce by the end of November when it will deliver its verdict.

In November 2019 HS spoke about Baltzar’s theatrical activities in an extensive article “Baltzar’s Cult”. Among other things, the story told that Baltzar has been attracting girls and young women to its theater community for years. Some of them also moved to live with Baltzar.

