Crimes Woman sells non-existent Marimekko bags and smart watches online, police suspect of twenty frauds

Police warn that online products should not be paid for in advance.

A woman from Helsinki suspected of committing about twenty scams in the summer by trading non-existent products online.

According to police, a woman in her forties, for example, responded to Facebook’s announcements to buy something in particular. The woman is suspected of offering to sell Marimekko bags in a hundred, beauty products and smart watches.

Buyers paid the woman through some money transfer service. The woman did not subsequently deliver the products to the buyers.

In some cases, the buyer has threatened with a criminal report and got their money back. Most scammers have lost both their money and the promised product.

The police according to the woman has also acted in the same way in 2018 and 2019 on tori.fi and Facebook. This earlier ensemble included forty deceptions. According to police, the woman justifies her actions with an “acute shortage of money”.

Police remind you that it is not advisable to pay for a product or service in advance online.