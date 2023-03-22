Crimes | Widespread tax fraud is suspected in imported cars – the taxman reassures consumers

Consumers have had no way to find out if there is a tax debt on imported cars.

Scammers is suspected of having taken advantage of a loophole in the revised car tax law in 2021 and failed to pay even hundreds of thousands of euros worth of car taxes on used imported cars.

According to STT’s information, such cars have eventually been sold on to ordinary consumers, who have no way of finding out whether there is a tax debt on the car. The tax administration tells STT that, however, consumers should have no reason to worry, because the car tax is basically the responsibility of the company that imported the car.

The tax collector has cases under investigation and criminal reports have also been filed.