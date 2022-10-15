Crimes | Violent crime committed in Parai’s apartment, two people hospitalized

The police said that on Saturday afternoon they received a home alarm at the apartment in Parain, where a violent crime had taken place.

STT

18:03 | Updated 18:18

At Parais A violent crime took place in Varsinais Suomei on Saturday, due to which two people were sent to the hospital, the Southwestern Finland police said on Twitter.

The police said that on Saturday afternoon they received a home alarm at the apartment in Parain, where a violent crime had taken place.

According to the police, the suspect has been arrested. The police say they will inform more about the case on Sunday.