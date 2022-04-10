Crimes Video: A giant illegal private collection of stuffed animals is revealed in Spain

Spanish police forensic scientists estimate the value of the stuffed animals in the warehouse to be around € 29 million.

10.4. 16:00

Spanish police have made a large seizure of stuffed animals. The seizure was made in Valencia and is one of the largest in Europe.

Spanish police reported the seizure in a press release on Sunday. According to police, more than a thousand species of animals were found filled in the 50,000-square-meter warehouse in Bétera, Valencia. Among them were rhinos, polar bears and lions.

Over four hundred of the stuffed animals in stock represent an animal species that is protected, endangered, or already extinct in the wild. The hall had, for example, a Bengal tiger and a saber antelope.

The owner of the warehouse is suspected of smuggling and nature conservation crimes. He has not been arrested.

According to Spanish media the suspect is one of the sons of a Valencian businessman who died in 2014. At least some of the animals in the warehouse have been allegedly hunted by the suspect himself.

Spanish police forensic researchers estimate the value of stuffed animals in the warehouse is about 29 million euros.

The crime unit of the Valencia Police, which focuses on nature conservation, began investigating the case in late 2021 after receiving hints that Bétera had a private collection of stuffed animals. The investigation culminated in the discovery of the warehouse and its contents.