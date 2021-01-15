Crimes Victims of Koskela homicide were bullied from primary school onwards – Schoolmates tell what kind of suspects who met the victim in kindergarten are

HS investigated the background to the Koskela homicide. The case further justifies petitions from child protection authorities that bullying should be taken seriously and addressed in a timely manner by the environment.

Koskelan the 16-year-old victim of the homicide had to live for several years under the bullying of his peers, according to several people who knew him.

According to schoolmates and other sources interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat, the boy was bullied at least occasionally from the lower grades of primary school. The bullying continued until his death.

During the primary school years, the boy was bullied, among other things, by appointing quite a few schoolmates. In that case, the bullying was thus much milder than what the boy had to experience at the end of last year.

The cases turned into serious physical violence by the end of last year at the latest. Three 16-year-old boys at the time of the act are suspected of murdering the boy on December 4 in the Koskela hospital area in Helsinki.

Foul play is completely exceptional and has sparked a nationwide debate on bullying and child protection resources. The case has commented, among other things Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo.

HS investigated the common history of the victim and the suspects, as the Helsinki police suspect that the bullying was so serious that it was ultimately led homicide. The extent of the bullying and whether attempts have been made to address the bullying are socially significant information. The case further justifies petitions from child protection authorities that bullying should be taken seriously and addressed in a timely manner by the environment.

HS interviewed, among other things, a dozen young people who were classmates of the victim and the suspect in the elementary school in primary school or have known them through other means. Due to the sensitivity of the case and the young age of the interviewees, all those heard appear anonymously in the story.

The identities of the victim and suspects were widely known to former schoolmates even before HS was contacted.

What is known about school bullying?

Homicide the victim and the murder suspect trio are peers. With the exception of one suspect, they had known each other since kindergarten and attended primary school in the same school.

They spent time together since childhood, although sometimes it seems to have been closer and sometimes less close. Based on the reports interviewed, a third suspect became friends with the suspects at high school age.

One schoolmate characterized the victim and one of the murder suspects as best friends in elementary school. Another schoolmate also told me they were hanging out together during breaks.

In some years, according to some schoolmates, they didn’t spend time in the same gangs, at least in school.

In his junior years, according to several young people, the victim had mostly only one schoolmate at school with whom he spent time. This person is not a suspect in a felony.

All Schoolmates interviewed by HS said the boy was bullied in elementary school. Some talked about bullying in the lower classes, some in the upper classes, some in both.

According to the findings of the interviewees, it was about naming, molding, pushing and taking a cap or some other item.

Quite a number of other schoolmates other than the two boys suspected of homicide participated in the bullying. Some of the interviewees had also noticed that the suspects had bullied the victim, but not all.

“Quite a few could bully him in between. Everyone just thought he was an easy target and would never resist. He was really kind to everyone and did no harm to anyone, ”says one of the victim’s former classmates.

“It was such an appointment. No one really defended him, ”says another young man.

Schoolmates characterized the victim as quiet and withdrawn. He spent his time alone or with one particular friend.

“I don’t know how he has experienced bullying. He just sat for hours with his head on the desk with the hood off, and usually didn’t talk about anything, ”one of the young people says.

“He was really friendly, never bothered anyone. It was pretty lonely, always a little in its own circumstances. He had one guy with whom he sat in class, ”another school friend describes.

To many classmates, it seems unclear what the victim did outside of school. He is said to have at least sometimes drawn cartoons and played Minecraft on a computer.

HS does not know whether the school has intervened in the bullying and in what way it may have been done. The school principal refuses to comment on the case. He says that the responsibility for information lies with the City of Helsinki’s Director of Education Liisa Pohjolainen.

Pohjolainen says he cannot comment on an individual case involving the affairs of one student. The Nordic citizen therefore invokes privacy.

Police said in December, with the permission of the victim’s parents, that the victim was a child welfare client. He had been placed to live outside his home in Helsinki.

What did the murder suspects reveal?

Two the murder suspects were classmates for much of elementary school time. Their former schoolmates describe the nature of the suspects as very different.

One of them is characterized, among other things, as a nice, kind and social boy who was often surrounded by people. In his spare time, he is said to have been on patrol, played football and visited the gym, among other things.

The other, in turn, is characterized as, among other things, restless, unpredictable, and at times aggressive. He might be very angry about a small thing. One interviewee remembers that he practiced chess and computer gaming at least sometimes.

One school friend describes both being “just ordinary young people” at school who were part of a larger group of friends. The other two say they experienced them as comfortable guys with whom “it was nice to throw a flap”.

None of the interviewees remember seeing them in any situation using more serious violence than pushing.

From the third The young people interviewed by HS do not know nearly as much about the suspect as the other two, because he attended primary school elsewhere in Helsinki.

He began his studies with one co-suspect on the same vocational school line last fall. He is said to have met another suspect earlier at the penitentiary.

According to two different people, a third suspect has also bullied others during primary school.

The bullying was not limited to mere barking, but last year the boy unexpectedly showed up for a high school lesson, even though he did not attend that school. The boy had come to school to pretend to be a class student who had been his friend before.

The student in question, interviewed by HS, said he had cut off the boy earlier because he was starting to bully him.

He had blocked the boy on social media, but this had somehow figured out his new school and came to the scene. The school staff had talked to the boy and this had left the scene.

Many of the young people interviewed had the impression that at least some of the suspects had used drugs such as alcohol and tobacco quite repeatedly. However, few of them have seen such situations themselves.

What is known about the events of the rest of the year?

The police according to the December homicide was preceded in previous months by some other cases in which murder suspects bullied and possibly inflicted violence on the victim.

Helsinki Police Crime Inspector Jari Koski says the cases involved “physical tampering”. The victim was reportedly not forced to come to the scene in these situations.

“At least externally, it seems that he has not been forced or wanted there, but has been with them,” Koski says.

According to police, the victim did not necessarily tell anyone about the cases.

“He got visible injuries at this time, but he explained they were caused differently. Afterwards, it has become clear that injuries could have arisen in such a bullying situation, ”says Koski.

On the day of the murder the victim and suspects spent one suspect’s birthday outdoors and drank alcohol.

Police suspect that the boy was murdered particularly brutally and cruelly by the trio at the Koskela hospital area at the time. The violence targeted different parts of the body and lasted for several tens of minutes.

Police say the suspects’ phones have found videos of the cases they filmed.

According to the findings of young people interviewed by HS, the suspects have not shared videos of the victim being bullied or beaten on social media. Some of the interviewees follow them in a some.

Murder the possible motive has not survived. Police have stated that the reasons behind the suspected homicide are unclear to all parties.

The suspects have been “quite regrettable” during interrogations, according to police.

The preliminary investigation into Koskela’s murder is nearing completion. Any charges must be filed no later than February 5th.