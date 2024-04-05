Saturday, April 6, 2024
Crimes | USU: Justice Minister Meri wants to find out whether the minimum age of criminal responsibility should be lowered

April 5, 2024
According to Mere, criminal responsibility could be viewed in relation to how much the child was able to understand the consequences of his actions.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) wants to find out whether the minimum age of criminal responsibility should be lowered from 15 years. Uutissuomalainen reports on the matter.

Perusfinomalieset has previously proposed lowering the criminal age limit to, for example, 14 years.

“It has been discussed that no punishment can be imposed on a person under the age of 15. I think it undermines the general idea of ​​whether the rules need to be followed,” Meri says to Uutissuomalai.

Violent crimes by minors that have come to the attention of the police have tripled since 2015. The biggest increase has occurred among those under the age of 15.

According to Mere, the police should also be given broader powers to investigate crimes committed by children under the age of 15.

In the Vantaa school shooting, both the suspected perpetrator and all three victims were 12 years old. Meri emphasizes that, as a minister, he cannot take a position on an unfinished case, but speaks about it on a general level.

