Crimes | Two new suspects in Jyväskylä's murder investigation, a 25-year-old man was shot at the beach

The suspected murder took place at the Kirri beach in Paloka, Jyväskylä on December 21.

Police already suspects three people in their 20s for last week's murder in Jyväskylä. All the suspects are from Jyväskylä.

On Friday, the Central Finland District Court will consider the police's request to imprison a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The third suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday.

On Friday, the police also gave other new information about the murder that happened on Thursday, December 21.

The crime took place at Kirri's beach in Jyväskylä's Paloka. The beach is located on the shore of Lake Alvajärvi, east of Nelostie.

A 25-year-old man was found shot at the scene. The victim and at least one of the suspects knew each other from the past.

Police is currently investigating the crime based on the circumstances of the event as a planned act, which is why the crime title is murder. The crime title can still change.