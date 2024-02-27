Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Crimes | Two men were convicted of shooting a member of the rap group Run DMC

February 27, 2024
On Tuesday, a jury in the United States found two men guilty of murdering rap artist Jam Master Jay.

Stateside A jury on Tuesday found two men guilty of rap artist Jam Master Jay, real name by Jason Mizell in the murder trial, the news agency AFP and the US news channel say, among others CNN.

Mizell, 37, a member of Run DMC, was murdered in New York in October 2002 while at his studio in the borough of Queens. Two men arrived, and the musician was fatally shot in the head.

The case of Jam Master Jay has been one of New York's most famous unsolved murder mysteries. The murder case was unsolved for almost two decades.

In August 2022 prosecutors announced that they would indict two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr, against. Now they were convicted of murder.

According to CNN, Washington was Mizell's childhood friend and Jordan Jr. was her godchild.

According to prosecutors, a dispute over drug dealing led to the shooting.

Run DMC was one of the strongest influences in hip hop music. The group was disbanded after Mizell's death.

