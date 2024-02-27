Crimes | Two men were convicted of shooting a member of the rap group Run DMC

On Tuesday, a jury in the United States found two men guilty of murdering rap artist Jam Master Jay.

Mizell, 37, a member of Run DMC, was murdered in New York in October 2002 while at his studio in the borough of Queens. Two men arrived, and the musician was fatally shot in the head.

The case of Jam Master Jay has been one of New York's most famous unsolved murder mysteries. The murder case was unsolved for almost two decades.

In August 2022 prosecutors announced that they would indict two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr, against. Now they were convicted of murder.

According to CNN, Washington was Mizell's childhood friend and Jordan Jr. was her godchild.

According to prosecutors, a dispute over drug dealing led to the shooting.

Run DMC was one of the strongest influences in hip hop music. The group was disbanded after Mizell's death.