Crimes Two defendants in the Katiska case demanded to be arrested today, at least suspected of serious drug offenses

Niko Ranta-aho was previously arrested in absentia for two felony drug offenses and aggravated tax fraud. He was arrested on the Spanish Sunshine Coast.

Central Criminal Police demands the arrest of two people accused in the Katiska case in the Pirkanmaa District Court today. Katiska is a massive drug case in which dozens of people are charged in the Helsinki District Court with a total of hundreds of kilos of drug chemistry.

Both people now demanded for detention and accused in Katiska are currently suspected of at least a felony drug offense.

Katiska-jutun accused as chief architect Niko Ranta-aho was imprisoned in the Pirkanmaa District Court on the second day absent. Ranta-aho is suspected of two new aggravated drug offenses in the fall and winter of 2020 and aggravated tax fraud in 2016–2020.

Ranta-aho was also captured from the Spanish Sunshine Coast.

Ranta-aho has acknowledged its role in the Katiska case in the Helsinki District Court, although it has not spoken openly about all people involved in drugs and doping. The Helsinki District Court released him from trial last summer because the chances of messing up the investigation had been significantly reduced by law.

Ranta-aho has moved after being released on social media from, among other things, the manager of Bandido in Stockholm Jeffrey Ongin with. Randa-aho was dealing with Ongi on social media even before he was once imprisoned for the Katiska story.

The Helsinki District Court is scheduled to report later this month, as the verdict in the Katiska case will be handed down.

Central Criminal Police Jari Räty is the head of the investigation into new criminal suspicions against both Ranta-aho and other defendants in Katiska.

Räty did not want to comment on Ranta-aho’s recent criminal suspicions earlier, except that the suspicion of Ranta-aho’s tax offense began with a tax audit. On Thursday, Helsingin Sanomat has not reached Räty to comment on the latest imprisonment demands.

In total, Räty demands three people to be imprisoned in the Pirkanmaa District Court on Thursday.