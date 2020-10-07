Crimes Trial of Berlin park murderer begins, prosecutor says Russian security authorities ordered assassination

The man accused of shooting in Chechnya claims he is not who he is called. Highlighting the role of the Russian state in the judicial process comes at a sensitive time in Germany.

Germany accuses the Russian administration of ordering a assassination on German soil. Accused Vadim Krasikov has been merged with the Russian security service FSB.

Vadim Krasikov’s trial began on Wednesday in Berlin, they say Frankfurter Allgemeine and news agencies. He is charged with murder and possession of an illegal weapon.

Krasikov shot a member of the Georgian Chechen population Zelimhan Hangošvilin In Berlin in August 2019. A man who arrived at the park on an electric bike simply drove to Hangoshvil while he was sitting in the park and shot Hangoshvil three times with a Glock-branded handgun.

Prosecutor Peter Georgin according to Krasikov is accused of accepting an order from state agencies of the Russian Federation to assassinate Hangoshvili. According to the prosecutor, Krasikov either received an unknown amount of money in return or his motive was revenge.

If the court finds Krasikov guilty, he will face a life sentence, according to the news agency AFP.

News agency According to the AP Krasikov commented on the charges through his lawyer, noting that it is not Krasikov but Vadim Sokolov.

Man arrived in Germany via Slovakia in August 2019 with a genuine passport marked Vadim Sokolov. Admittedly, the visa applied for in Slovakia had been sent by fax from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

With exploration With the Bellingcat group has played a key role in the fact that Krasikov is now indicted. The group found out the man’s phone numbers, phone traffic and location information for the subscription. Prior to his trip to Berlin, the man was in close contact with the FSB Vympel special forces of the security service and visited the FSB training center. One visit to the Special Forces Training Center lasted up to four days.

Germany has previously expelled two Russian diplomats in protest of the assassination. According to the prosecutor’s announcement, an even wider diplomatic crisis between Germany and Russia is expected. According to Germany, two Russian diplomats were deported because Russian criminal investigation authorities refused to cooperate with their German counterparts in investigating the murder of Hangoshvil.

Russia has denied its involvement in the murder of Hangoshvil. President of Russia Vladimir Putin however, said last December at the time of the diplomatic deportations that Hangoshvili was to blame for the Moscow metro bombings.

“He was a separatist fighter and besides, a cruel and bloodthirsty man,” Putin told the news agency Interfaxine by. “In just one attack in which he participated, he killed 98 people.”

Hangosvili took part in the second war in Chechnya and apparently served later In the Georgian Interior Ministry Special Forces.

Vadim Krasikov has previously been linked to two assassinations, the first in Kostomuksha in 2007 and the latter in Moscow in 2013. In a murder in a Moscow car park, the murderer rode a bicycle and shot the target businessman.

Russian highlighting the role of the state in the judicial process comes at a sensitive time in Germany. Already last week, Germany announced that it was considering further action against the Russian state when the OPCW confirmed, at Germany’s request, that a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin a chemical weapon developed in the Soviet Union was found in the samples.

Navalnyi was hospitalized in late August in Russia. His relatives and his team arranged for a politician to be treated in Berlin, where the man was treated for a month. Navalnyi still resides in Germany.