Crimes | Topi Rönni, a hockey player convicted of rape, is dissatisfied with the district court's decision

Topi Rönni can appeal his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Former Tappara central striker Top Rönni19, is unhappy with his sentence.

On March 12, the Helsinki district court sentenced Rönni to a one-year suspended prison sentence for rape committed as a young person. The crime took place at the school graduation party in Helsinki in 2021, when Rönni was a minor.

In addition, he was obliged to compensate the affected person for the suffering caused by the rape 2,500 euros and court costs.

Rönni filed a notice of his dissatisfaction with the entire sentence on the last possible day, last Tuesday. Rönni has until April 11 to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal. The judgment is not yet final.

Be the first to report on Rönni's notice Evening newspaper.

In my career Rönni has played 64 men's hockey league matches. In the current season, he played 22 games in Tappara's men's team and 20 games in the under-20 team.

Tappara canceled the contract with Rönni on Tuesday of last week after the district court's verdict. On the same day, the NHL club Calgary Flames announced that they would waive Rönni's player rights.

The Flames booked Rönni in the second round of the summer 2022 booking event.