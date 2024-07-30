Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Crimes | Today, the police are talking about “operation Sunset” – Humering is suspected of having imported an extraordinary amount of substances

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2024
in World Europe
Crimes | Today, the police are talking about “operation Sunset” – Humering is suspected of having imported an extraordinary amount of substances
The criminal group is suspected of bringing to Finland and further distributing, among other things, cocaine, amphetamine and Alfa-PVP.

Polish-led an organized criminal group is suspected of having imported and continued to distribute an exceptionally large amount of narcotics in Finland.

The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department has investigated a large narcotics importation and distribution organization targeting Finland from autumn 2022 to December 2023.

A Polish-led organized crime group is suspected of having imported and continued to distribute an exceptionally large amount of narcotics in Finland. Cocaine, amphetamine and Alfa PVP have been among the items.

The preliminary investigation unit has been named Operation Sunset. The preliminary investigation is moving to the prosecutors for consideration of charges.

The Itä-Uusimaa Police Department will provide more information about the investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

