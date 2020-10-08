Crimes Threatened by a crossbow, the moped boys fled to the police in Kerava

The perpetrator is suspected of escaping police from a car dealership in a parking garage.

With mopeds young people on the move were threatened with a crossbow in Kerava, police inform. The incident happened last Saturday.

Police suspect that a red Toyota Avensis car that escaped police from a parking garage in a Kerava store shortly after the intimidation is linked to the incident.

A video of the car was obtained, and the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Freddie Cederlundin according to the police have identified the car and the person on the move. However, the suspect or suspects have not yet been apprehended, Cederlund says.

Eastern Uusimaa police say the public hints were of great help in the investigation. Police are investigating the matter as possession of another object suitable for harm and as an illegal threat.

The next step in the pre-trial investigation is the interrogation of the suspects.