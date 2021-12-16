Crimes Thieves dressed in a coverall and a jacket with a special team logo broke into the pharmacy – “It was so well disguised that there was no need to think about publishing”

The pharmacy was broken into in September.

Southwest Finland the police ask the public for clues about the people in the picture.

The suspects in the picture broke into a pharmacy on Kauppatie in Merikarvia late in the evening on September 27th.

One of the suspects was wearing a blue-violet coverall and the other suspect was wearing a yellow jacket with the text TEAM 011 written on the back.

“The case is being investigated as aggravated theft and drug offense,” the investigating commissioner Jarmo Salo says.

Theft has been considered aggravated due to the high value of the amount of medicine caught. Commissioner Salo also mentions that some stolen medicines can be very dangerous if misused.

The special camouflage methods of pharmacy burglars attract attention in the surveillance camera image published by the police.

“They are well disguised. Not even the eyes can be seen in the pictures. On the other hand, the pictures were such that the police did not have long to consider whether they could be published, ”says Commissioner Salo.

According to the head of the investigation, the police were waiting for the completion of various samples of the technical investigation. As a result, police only now reported the pharmacy burglary in September.

All hints and observations about the persons can be sent to the police by e-mail to vihjeet.lounais-suomi@poliisi.fi.