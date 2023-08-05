Crimes | There was a shooting in Vantaa on Friday evening

The police were alerted to the scene at half past ten in the evening.

Man threatened a taxi driver with a gun on Friday evening in Vantaa’s Koivukylä, the Itä-Uusimaa police department informs.

According to the release, the man refused to pay for his ride at the end of the trip. He then threatened the taxi driver with a gun and fired a shot into the air.

In addition, the man is suspected of assaulting the driver.

The police received an alert about a shot heard in Koivukylä at half past ten in the evening. Two hours later, the suspect was arrested from an apartment in Koivukylä.

According to the police release, the man is suspected of firearms offences, illegal threats and assault. The case will be transferred to a criminal investigation.