Crimes | There are currently 44 very dangerous prisoners sitting in prisons, that’s what they are like

Based on information from the Criminal Sanctions Institute, there are currently 44 prisoners in Finland who have been assessed as extremely dangerous to another’s life, health or freedom.

Finland there are a total of 193 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. Seven of them will be released this year.

Specialist chief physician of the psychiatric prison hospital, psychiatrist Hannu Lauerma however, generally estimates that the most dangerous persons in Finland are not necessarily life prisoners.

Four of the murderers who will be released in 2023 have been sentenced to life after they committed two murders or attempted murders.

Among other things, two men will be released, both of whom were convicted of two murders. One of the released prisoners was serving a life sentence for one murder and one manslaughter. One, on the other hand, was guilty of both murder and attempted murder.

Of the liberators of the life prisoners, the risk of committing a violent crime was assessed as high by a forensic psychiatric assessment, and the Criminal Sanctions Agency (Rise) did not advocate their release. The risk of one prisoner committing a violent crime again was assessed as moderate.

One of the released lifers had committed a murder in a way that was described as “even more outrageous than usual for its type of crime”. In addition, the man had committed new crimes during his imprisonment. However, according to the court of appeals, the man’s education while in prison, his spouse and good relations with his relatives supported his release. In addition, according to what he said, the man has an apartment and a job.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal, which decides on the release of life prisoners, has justified other releases on the basis of, for example, studies during imprisonment, participation in work or other activities of the prison, and a willingness to train or engage in working life outside of prison.

A prisoner sentenced to life can be released on parole at the earliest when he has been in prison for 12 years.

At the time of release, the prisoners who will be released this year have served a minimum of 12 years and 8 months and a maximum of approximately 19 years.

For example, Michael Penttilä has been assessed as extremely dangerous to the lives and health of others.

Violent criminals dangerousness is assessed in Finland in two ways.

Life prisoners applying for parole are assessed by the psychiatric prison hospital on how high the risk of repeating violent crimes is.

A recidivist who has committed a serious violent crime, on the other hand, can undergo a pre-sentence mental state examination, which assesses whether he is extremely dangerous to the life, health or freedom of others. If he is found to be extremely dangerous, the court can impose a combined sentence with no possibility of parole.

This evaluation is done in a psychiatric prison hospital or other hospital that performs mental state examinations, and it is inspected by the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

Among highly publicized cases, for example, the so-called serial strangler has been assessed as extremely dangerous to the lives and health of others Michael Penttilä. He is currently serving a life sentence for the murder he committed in 2018. Before this, he had strangled three women to death in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the overall forensic psychiatric assessment, the risk of committing a new violent crime was assessed as high for, among others, a person convicted of a dismemberment murder who died in 2021 Virpi Buttilla. He was released in 2018 by a decision of the Court of Appeal against the opinion of the Criminal Sanctions Authority.

Dismemberment murderer Virpi Butt was released from a life sentence in 2018, even though he had a high risk of committing a violent crime again, according to an overall forensic psychiatric assessment. In its statement, the Criminal Sanctions Institute opposed the exemption.

In years 139 life prisoners have been released between 2011 and 2022.

Between September 2011 and December 2022, a total of 262 assessments have been made in Finland of the risk of life prisoners committing a violent crime again. Of these, the risk has been assessed as high in 69 cases. The number can also include multiple assessments of one inmate.

In the same period, the Court of Appeal has ordered 20 high-risk lifers to be released on parole. In eight of these cases, the Criminal Sanctions Institute did not support the release of the lifer. 18 of the high-risk lifers have already been released, and two will be released from prison in 2023.

Currently, there are 19 violent criminals sentenced to serve the entire sentence in prison and 25 violent criminals sentenced to a combined sentence, who were assessed as extremely dangerous to the life, health or freedom of another person when the sentence was imposed. So the total is 44.

Specialist general practitioner Hannu Lauerma says in general that in the risk assessment made by the psychiatric prison hospital, it is not possible to make a very accurate prediction of life prisoners applying for parole, because new acts of violence by life prisoners are generally rare.

“And predicting rare events is mathematically extremely difficult.”

On the other hand, the perpetrators of repeated violent crimes who are sentenced with milder crimes may remain completely uninvestigated in the Finnish legal system.

“So statutory investigations may not be targeted in the best possible way.”

According to Lauerma, there are some very rare exceptions in Finland who are permanently so dangerous and risky that their release involves an unusually high risk. Lauerma again assesses the matter in general and does not take a stand on individuals.

“The number of such people in Finland has been estimated at around five to twenty people, but it is only based on impressions.”

According to the report of the Criminal Sanctions Institute in 2020, there would have been 5–10 prisoners in Finnish prisons at the time who were assessed to be extremely dangerous to another person’s health, life or freedom but who cannot be assigned to involuntary psychiatric treatment after release.

Lauerma says that the most dangerous persons are by no means necessarily lifers. Their risk of recidivism is lower than that of prisoners in general.

“Lifers have been in prison for an average of 14.5 years, and quite a few of them have no criminal history other than one act, which is, admittedly, exceptionally serious.”

Perhaps from the most dangerous end are repeat offenders of repeated violent crimes. Lauerma generally estimates that there are very dangerous people, for example, among those who have received several sentences for, say, manslaughter or attempted manslaughter.

“Such research has also been done in Finland that the more psychopathic the perpetrator of the murder, the higher the probability that he will be sentenced for manslaughter or manslaughter instead of murder. These are really rock-hard and hardened guys.”

With psychopathy, Lauerma refers to cunning, dangerousness and disregard for other people. Such persons are also more likely to know how to calculate and talk about their actions to be milder.

“A psychopath can convince other people quite well.”

“ “No other single factor predicts violence as strongly as previous violence.”

Lauerma considers the most problematic aspect of Finnish homicide legislation and the application of the legislation to be the fact that the criminal penalties for manslaughter and murder are very different.

On average, murder is followed by 14.5 years in prison, and manslaughter by 8–9 years, half of which is served on average. A manslaughter sentence may only be served for a year and a half.

“So the sentence is about 4.5 years for some and 14.5 years for others. That requires a legal analysis of how clear the line between manslaughter and murder is, but I think it’s often drawn quite thinly.”

According to Lauerma, the worst predictor of a person’s dangerousness is the amount and frequency of previous violence.

“No other single factor predicts violence as strongly as previous violence.”

Other e.g. dangerousness assessments have also been discussed in the Ministry of Justice in recent years. There is an ongoing project to find out the conditions for the release of the most dangerous violent criminals.

The project has considered, among other things, how to delimit the groups of those convicted of violent crimes that can be considered particularly dangerous.

According to the ministry, special attention should be paid to prisoners who have substance abuse problems or severe personality or other mental health disorders, or who are in need of special support upon release.

The report of the working group that considered the legislation and practices regarding the release of the most dangerous violent criminals will be published at the beginning of the year.

Last in STT told THL’s chief physicians Petteri Joelsson and Aulikki Ahlgren-Rimpiläinen and a Master of Law Katja Revon from a report that examined what unites prisoners rated as extremely dangerous.

According to the results obtained in the survey, the majority of very dangerous criminals have suffered from a personality disorder and a substance abuse problem at the same time.

The survey included a total of 111 hazard assessments from 2006–2019. Almost 90 percent of the subjects were men, and their average age was 37 years. About 62 percent of them had previously committed a murder and about 69 percent had committed another serious violent crime.

“Something has happened that we are in this situation again. It can be specifically related to a continuous substance abuse problem and personality characteristics, when it has not been possible to learn from the first conviction. This underlines that it would be good to focus attention on these issues,” Joelsson told STT at the time.