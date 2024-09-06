Friday, September 6, 2024
Crimes | The young people drove through the wall of the industrial hall with a forklift and broke what they could get their hands on – “Everything goes new”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | The young people drove through the wall of the industrial hall with a forklift and broke what they could get their hands on – “Everything goes new”
The interior of the 1,500 square meter industrial hall was messed up and broken during the spring and early summer.

This part of the property was still in use at the beginning of the year. Pasi Santikko, financial manager of Peiro oy, says that all objects that could possibly have been moved to another test facility have been broken or destroyed, for example, with powder from a powder fire extinguisher that has spread around the building. Picture: The fairy tale Field / Aamulehti

Satu Peltola Aamulehti

Fabric industry The industrial building located in the Lentola industrial area was the target of serious vandalism several times during the spring and early summer. The police are investigating the incident as a serious act of damage, in which several young people are suspected.

