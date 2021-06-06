No Result
Crimes The young man was beaten with a blade gun in Väinölänniemi, Kuopio, the police ask for observations

June 6, 2021
According to police estimates, there were more than 2,000 young people in Väinölänniemi spending Saturday night.

Eastern Finland Police asks for observations of the aggravated assault in Kuopio on Saturday.

According to the police, a man of about 20 years of age was hit with a blade gun in the back at about ten in the evening in Väinölänniemi. The victim said he did not know the attacker, but the incident had been preceded by some sort of wrestling situation. The assault took place near an ice cream kiosk in Väinölänniemi.

According to the police, the suspect is a spectacular, dark-haired Finnish man of about 18 years. Wearing a black hoodie with patterns on the front and back of his backpack.

According to police estimates, there were more than 2,000 young people in Väinölänniemi spending Saturday night. The suspect has not been reached.

The police ask for observations and clues about the case to 0295 415 455 or by e-mail vihjeet.ita-suomi@poliisi.fi. If the case contains pictorial material, it can be submitted to the police at: https://pouta.poliisi.fi/vänäri2021.

