Crimes The woman tried to leave London for Dubai with more than two million euros worth of cash in her suitcases

A 30-year-old woman was charged with money laundering on Wednesday.

Britannian A woman trying to fly from Dubai to Heathrow International Airport has been charged with money laundering, say British border control and the news agency Reuters.

The 30-year-old woman was stopped for an inspection on Saturday, and the inspection revealed that the woman’s five bags were full of cash. The total cash was around £ 1.9 million. In euros, their value is about 2.08 million.

Attachment is the British Border Agency’s largest this year. According to Reuters, the minister responsible for immigration control and the courts also commented Chris Philp, who said that preventing the export of unreported cash is a key step in the fight against organized crime.

A 30-year-old woman from Yorkshire will remain in custody by court order until at least the fifth day of November. The 28-year-old woman who followed her travel companion was also arrested on Saturday but released on Monday.