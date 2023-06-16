Crimes | The twists of the crime series are like from Hollywood: A band of robbers took art and prizes – some were burned and melted down

The nine defendants smuggled valuables across the United States for more than 20 years.

of the United States authorities accuse nine people of stealing sports awards and art, news agency AFP and sports media ESPN tell.

Among the stolen trophies is a baseball legend Yogi Berran championship rings and MVP awards from the MLB league.

The awards were stolen from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in 2015. Investigators believe nine of Berra’s 10 championship rings have been melted down.

Also playing as Berra’s teammate in the New York Yankees by Roger Maris the prize for the most valuable player is among the stolen memorabilia.

The thieves also took American boxers Carmen Basilion and Tony Zalen championship belts from the International Boxing Hall of Fame and a golf great Ben Hogan’s US Amateur victory trophy.

The group of robbers of eight men and one woman also usurped a visual artist Andy Warhol of the work La Grande Passion and a painter Jackson Pollock of the work Springs Winter.

Thefts took place over two decades in various museums across the United States. AFP describes the twists and turns of the crime series as worthy of a Hollywood movie.

Among other things, the thieves melted down numerous memorabilia other than Berra’s championship rings in order to sell the awards on as metal plates and bars.

One of the accused is believed to have burned the landscape artist of Jasper Cropsey a work worth about half a million dollars Upper Hudsonso that the criminal investigators would not get the deed back as evidence against the criminal group.

Pollock’s Springs Winter prosecutors said it was worth more than 11 million dollars.