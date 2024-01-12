Crimes | The thieves took the ATM from the wall with a wheel loader in Padasjoki

The police arrested two men from Uusimaa as suspects.

The two of you a man is suspected of using a wheel loader to take an ATM from a wall on Padasjoki in Päijät-Hämee, says Hämee Police Department.

The police received a report about the events on Padasjoki Keskustie in the morning on Friday. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the wheel loader used in the act and extensive damage to the wall of the former bank. The wheel loader had previously been stolen.

Shortly after the theft, the police arrested two men from Uusimaa as suspects.

The case is being investigated under the headings of aggravated theft and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, says the police.