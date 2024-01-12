Friday, January 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | The thieves took the ATM from the wall with a wheel loader in Padasjoki

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | The thieves took the ATM from the wall with a wheel loader in Padasjoki

The police arrested two men from Uusimaa as suspects.

The two of you a man is suspected of using a wheel loader to take an ATM from a wall on Padasjoki in Päijät-Hämee, says Hämee Police Department.

The police received a report about the events on Padasjoki Keskustie in the morning on Friday. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the wheel loader used in the act and extensive damage to the wall of the former bank. The wheel loader had previously been stolen.

Shortly after the theft, the police arrested two men from Uusimaa as suspects.

The case is being investigated under the headings of aggravated theft and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, says the police.

#Crimes #thieves #ATM #wall #wheel #loader #Padasjoki

See also  Ice hockey | HIFK woke up too late in Pori – the long scoring streak was broken
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
AF Corse #83: Shwartzman and Ye together with Kubica for 2024 | FormulaPassion

AF Corse #83: Shwartzman and Ye together with Kubica for 2024 | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result