Crimes The teenage boy pressured and manipulated children with considerable intensity – the district court convicted him of numerous sexual offenses

Satakunta district court ruled in 1998 a man born two and a half years in prison for sexual offenses committed by a young person.

Satakunta the district court convicted the man, born in friday in 1998, of numerous sexual offenses committed as a young person. The acts targeted minor children. The matter is clear from the district court’s public statement.

The acts met the characteristics of four aggravated child sexual exploitations, thirteen child sexual exploitations, twelve forced sexual offenses, three attempted sexual exploitation, one attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and one purchase of sexual services from a youth.

The acts took place in 2015.

According to a public statement, the man, who was born in 1998, had in the most heinous acts, among other things, exerted considerable pressure and manipulation on victims aged 11 to 12 to commit various sexual acts.

Some had, by law, an almost sexual nature and the acts also hurt the victims. The man had also got the children to photograph these acts and send pictures and videos to him.

“Defendant’s conduct has had serious psychological consequences for those involved. Other criminal offenses are of the same type and to varying degrees. In them, however, the defendant has mainly not acted as intensively and the sexual acts and their consequences have not been quite serious, ”the court held.

Man denied having committed the offenses mentioned in the indictment. The alleged crimes were investigated on the basis of partial confessions of the person, reports of victims and their guardians, witness accounts, medical statements, and messages, images, and videos received from the parties ’phones.

According to the statement of state of mind, the defendant was guilty at the time of the acts in question. The district court held the same.

Court sentenced the man crimes joint two and a half years in prison.

The court held that the sexual crime that lasted from spring to autumn 2015 was, on the whole, very serious.

“The issue has not been, as the defendant claims, an exceptional and sudden unpredictable temptation, but several months of sexual acts which the defendant has purposefully and persistently sought to manipulate, pressure and blackmail the perpetrators,” the court held.

Because the convicted person has been under the age of 18 at the time the offenses were committed, the sentence is imposed on a reduced scale of punishment. For the same reason, Helsingin Sanomat does not publish a man’s name despite a sentence of more than two years.

The charges were brought in March and June 2019. The court found that the trial took an unreasonable amount of time for both the victim and the perpetrators.

“There have been no significant issues of evidence or law involved. The prompt handling of the case would have been particularly important for all parties, including the defendant, given their age. The reducing effect of the unreasonable length of the proceedings has been six months. ‘