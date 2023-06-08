Crimes | The Swedish man was wanted for five million dollars

The man is accused of, among other things, drug smuggling and money laundering.

of the United States the foreign ministry and the Swedish police announced a reward of five million US dollars on Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of the Swedish man. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

The man is accused of, among other things, drug smuggling, money laundering and extortion.

The man was the administrator of the Anom communication service used by global criminals. of SVT according to, among other things, the man sold phones using the service to several criminal gangs in Sweden.

However, the man did not know that the service was developed by the US federal police, the FBI, and that the FBI and the Swedish police were thus able to read the messages of criminals.

The information obtained using the Anom service led to a multinational police operation in June 2021, which led to more than 500 arrests worldwide. in Finland was arrested almost a hundred suspects.