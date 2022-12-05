Crimes | The suspect in the murder of the postman in Myyrmäki started retracting his confession

The Itä-Uusimaa police captured a new suspect on Friday last week. However, based on police investigations, the person is not related to the case.

Myyrmäki A man in his twenties who was imprisoned for murdering a postman last Friday has been released. The man was imprisoned on the grounds of suspicion.

Based on police interrogations and technical evidence, the suspect is not connected to the death in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki. According to the police, the man’s confession was based on information he received from the media.

“We have a report on the matter. He himself has started to retract what he said, and also where he was at the time of the crime points to that,” says the crime commissioner Mikko Minkkinen from the East Uusimaa police.

Police already suspected last week that the confession might not be true.

“This issue has attracted a lot of attention in the media and a lot has been written about it, so that [valetunnustus] is possible”, the head of the investigation TeroTyynäla commented to HS on Friday.

The police do not yet know the probable cause of the death of the postman. According to Minkkinen, the 23-year-old man from Helsinki, who was previously imprisoned for the murder, has been cleared of suspicion.

Foul play happened in the yard of a housing association located in Myyrmäki in the early hours of November 17. The victim was a young woman who worked as a distributor for Helsingin Sanomat.

Another man has also been imprisoned as a suspect in the act, who was later released.

The police continue to investigate the crime and are still asking for tips and observations about the person suspected of the crime at a small threshold. The police need observations, especially about the man dressed in black, from the vicinity of the scene, i.e. Myyrmäentie 6 D.

Observations can be sent by email to [email protected] or by phone to 050 399 9026.