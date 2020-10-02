Crimes The scammers pretended to be the bank’s security guards and took 30,000 euros from the Sports Association of the Deaf

Three men and a woman were convicted of money crimes.

2.10. 12:22

Finland A large sum of money could be withdrawn from the account of the Association of the Deaf Sports by first cheating the online bank IDs of the union’s financial manager and then transferring 30,000 euros.

In the crimes committed in Helsinki in the summer of 2017, two men first pretended to be Danske Bank’s security guards and got their hands on the union’s online banking IDs. They then transferred the amount to a woman, who in turn transferred the money to other accounts, including a third man, and used the money to acquire property for the two who cheated the IDs. The money was also used with a debit card.

Woman was sentenced in the Helsinki District Court to ten months’ probation for aggravated money laundering.

Those who acted as bank security guards both were sentenced to aggravated payment fraud and sentenced to eight months in prison. The duo both had several previous criminal convictions, the sentences of which were taken into account as degrading.

A third man to whom the woman transferred money and gave her debit card to transfer money out of the woman’s account received a five-month suspended sentence for money laundering.

The woman and the men who cheated on the online banking IDs appealed the district court’s judgment to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but have withdrawn their appeal this autumn. Consequently, the judgments and punishments of the district court remain in force.

Convicted persons must jointly and severally pay the amount of money they have taken with the crime, together with interest, to the Finnish Sports Association for the Deaf.