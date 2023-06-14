Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Crimes | The scammer tricked himself with a fake payment receipt from a car dealership in Mikkeli, Mersu

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
The car purchased with the help of a fake payment receipt was quickly found.

The car purchased with the help of a fake payment receipt was quickly found.

From Mikkelilää a Mercedes-Benz passenger car was stolen from the car dealership with a fake payment receipt.

The merchant filed a criminal complaint on June 8, when the money did not arrive in the account as agreed, chief constable Juha-Pekka Huttunen He tells HS about the police in Eastern Finland.

“However, the car has a reasonably high value, just under 30,000 euros.”

The vehicle’s registration number was entered into the search. It means that if the police retrieves the ID from their system, they will see that the car is stolen.

Car found quickly. The discovery was announced shortly after the Eastern Finland police had informed about the crime. HS did not reach the head of the investigation to comment on the discovery of the car.

The representative of the car shop did not want to comment on the case to HS.

