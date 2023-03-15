Crimes | The researcher would like a sense of proportionality in the discussion: Now any youth group is easily interpreted as a street gang

Although there are worrying aspects of gang involvement, at the population level, juvenile delinquency is decreasing.

Helsinki During the autumn, the police investigated a new, extensive criminal complex related to street gangs. Referring to this, the Chief of Police Sanna Heikinheimo stated on Tuesdaythat street gangs have become the new normal in Helsinki.

Is this really the case? Has crime in Finland changed in any significant way?

Yes, it is, but not necessarily in the way you would imagine when reading the news, says the university lecturer Matti Näsi from the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy at the University of Helsinki.

Matti Näsi

Näsi sees two very different situations side by side, both of which are true: The police are wise to intervene in the gang phenomenon, although it is still difficult to say how permanent it will be. At the same time, at the population level, crime has decreased in Finland.

Crime statistics in light of the fact that there is less youth crime than before. Finland completely follows the example of other western countries here.

An even larger proportion of young people do not commit crimes at all, not even minor ones. Young people behave less alcohol. Ways of spending time have changed.

“There is less risky behavior when you no longer gather in the city. Attitudes have also changed. For example, a large number of people do not find it acceptable that a guy nitpicks.”

To the same nowadays, it is true that more robberies come to the attention of the police than before. The cases brought to the attention of the police are typically the tip of the iceberg, so their number has certainly increased even more than the statistics show.

Statistics are a difficult measure of population-level phenomena in this case, as they may have large annual fluctuations.

In the case of the actual street gangs that have been exposed a lot, it is still only a small number of people. The police have said that they are following 100–200 people in this regard. So it is a rather small and limited group of young adults, but on the other hand, many actions are linked to, for example, drug crime.

“The polarization is strong. Those who commit a lot of crimes are at an even greater risk of drifting into more serious crime or organized crime,” says Näsi.

In Finland, the situation is now constantly being compared to Sweden. Näsi says that in the broad picture, population-level crime statistics have actually changed for the better there as well. The growth of gang crime, on the other hand, stands out as a clearly different phenomenon from other Western countries.

“The challenge for the police in Sweden is that too many crimes cannot be solved. New cycles of revenge are born when actions otherwise have no consequences. It is truly worrying that a similar deadlock does not arise in Finland.”

To the same at the time, Näsi would like more sense of proportion.

In Finland and Helsinki, street gangs are too sensitively interpreted as any youth groups that are not really that, Näsi says.

“When there’s so much talk about street gangs, people see signs of them a little bit everywhere. I don’t doubt that there are real experiences, but we should relate more and look, for example, at how large a number have answered a survey.”

Your eye refers to this published by the Helsinki Chamber of Commerce to the survey. A good third of the respondents said that criminal gang activity had interfered with their business. There were a total of 73 respondents from the whole of Helsinki, when there are tens of thousands of companies.