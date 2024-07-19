Crimes | The reporter called the Italian prime minister 120 cents – fined

Crimes|In recent years, several journalists have been sued in Italy.

MilanoLAINEn the court ordered the journalist to pay 5,000 euros in damages to the prime minister For Giorgia Meloni, because the reporter had made fun of the prime minister’s height. The news agencies Reuters and AFP write about it.

Italian reporter Giulia Cortese published a photo of Melon in the messaging app X (then Twitter) in October, in the background of which he had added the dictator of the photo of Benito Mussolini. Meloni was inspired by the publication and told in his Facebook post to initiate legal proceedings against the journalist.

Cortese responded to the post on Twitter, saying “You don’t scare me, Giorgia Meloni.” After all, you’re only 1.20 meters tall. I can’t even see you.”

Cortese’s response was considered body shaming. According to various media sources, Meloni’s height is 158–163 centimeters.

Supplier did not get a conviction for his fake photo, in which he had added a picture of Benito Mussolini. However, as a result of commenting on Meloni’s height, he must pay 5,000 euros to the interested party.

Meloni has announced that he will donate the money he received from the court to charity.

Press corps according to the information of the without borders organization, several charges have been brought against journalists in Italy in recent years. In particular, Melon’s board of directors has been perceived as restricting the journalists’ right to self-determination. In May, journalists from the Italian public radio company RAI demonstrated against Meloni’s government.

Italy ranked 46th in this year’s world press freedom survey.