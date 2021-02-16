Crimes The popularity of electric bikes is reflected in police statistics: They were stolen up to 66 percent more last year than in 2019

In total, police received reports of more than 23,700 stolen bikes last year, of which 1,061 were electric bikes.

Electric bicycles the increase in popularity is also reflected in the number of thefts reported to the police. Last year, up to 66 percent more electric bicycles were stolen than in 2019, according to statistics from the Police Board.

In total, police received reports of more than 23,700 stolen bikes last year, of which 1,061 were electric bikes. The insurance company Lähi-Tapiola states in a press release.

“While electric bike theft is still a fairly small proportion of all thefts, it is clearly a growing trend,” says a police inspector Tuomas Pöyhönen In a press release from the Police Board.

Lähi-Tapiola says that the thefts it became aware of last year increased by more than a tenth, and there was a particularly rapid increase in thefts of electric bicycles. When slightly less than 100 electric bikes were reported to the insurance company in 2019, last year the number was almost 200.

Electric bicycles popularity has almost exploded in Finland in recent years. Popularity is due to, for example, changing perceptions, expanding the range, the effects of a corona pandemic mixed employee bike benefit that came into force at the beginning of the year.

Stolen in the case of bicycles, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg, as not all bicycle thefts come to the attention of the police or insurance companies. In addition, there may be more electric bike thefts than described above, as there are many types of electric bikes and they can appear in the statistics in different ways.

In addition to complete bikes, thieves are interested in parts of electric bikes.

“Last year, we became aware of dozens of thefts of electric bicycle batteries. In addition to locking the bike, the cyclist should also lock any detachable parts or take them with them, ”says Pöyhönen in the press release.

The value of stolen electric bicycles reported to the police has varied between about 800 and 4,000 euros. Middle Tapiola, on the other hand, replaced stolen bicycles last year with about two million euros.

“In order to detect electric bike thefts from the bike, it is worth collecting the identification data of the batteries and, for example, the screens, in addition to the bike’s frame number,” says Pöyhönen.

Pöyhönen thinks that some of the bikes will be sold to online stores or that the thieves will keep them for their own use. Tracing stolen bikes is hampered by the fact that thieves may make the bikes unidentifiable.