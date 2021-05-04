Crimes The policeman kicked a 13-year-old who played with fire in the thigh – The guard was fined for assault

The incident that led to the assault conviction took place in Malmi in October 2017.

Ore a man acting as a law enforcement officer was fined for assault. The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s fine of 40 days.

The incident took place in front of Malmi Citymarket in October 2017. At that time, the 13-year-old boy had been with his three friends in the parking lot on the roof deck playing with fire.

The other members of the party had been in front of the shopping cart canopy after the boy had set fire to the leaves in the shopping cart in the canopy. The policeman had arrived on the scene with his patrol, and the parties put out the fire together. The steward then instructed the party to leave.

According to the boy, the policeman had first kicked him from behind at the bottom of the shoe in the thigh when he arrived.

On the same day, the boy had visited the health center emergency department of his stepfather’s Children’s Hospital. The case did not cause more permanent harm.

District Court considered that it had been shown that the policeman had kicked a 13-year-old.

According to the district court, the policeman had been entitled to intervene immediately in dangerous activities in the cart canopy. However, the activities of the steward were considered excessive, despite the fact that the activities of the children were dangerous.

In addition to the daily fines, the steward has to pay the boy EUR 400 in compensation for the pain and suffering caused, and the state the costs of the boy’s legal aid.