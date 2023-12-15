Crimes | The police suspect: The booty of the violent robbery in Lauttasaari was found in the teenager's home

According to the police, the people suspected of the robbery are the same ones who caused insecurity in the area.

In Lauttasaari the investigation into the robbery that happened last August has been completed.

The police suspect that five young men robbed a minor boy on August 22 in the early evening near the metro station.

The minor victim was abused, and among other things, his bag was taken from him.

“During the preliminary investigation, a bag matching the signs was found at the home of one of the suspects in the crime,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Marja Väätti in the police bulletin.

The investigation revealed that the suspects knew each other from the past.

The case has moved to prosecution for the four minor suspects. They are between 15 and 17 years old.

Police also suspected a fifth person of the robbery, but he had not turned 15 at the time of the crime. Therefore, the case did not proceed to prosecution for him.

In September, the police also informed about the disruptive behavior of young people and the security situation in Lauttasaari. Threatening and other harassment of young people raised concerns among the residents of the area, for example on social media.

“It quickly became clear to us that the people suspected of the robbery were largely the same people who caused insecurity in the area,” inspector Katja Nissinen says.

The city of Helsinki's mobile youth work and police officers specializing in preventive activities moved around Lauttasaari and met young people. They ensured that the situation of young people in the area is still good and that the young people who caused insecurity are identified, Nissinen describes.

According to the police, the situation has since calmed down.