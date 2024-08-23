Crimes | The police suspect: A man killed a 40-year-old victim in a private apartment, wrapped him in plastic and hid him in the river – Arrested on Friday

Crimes|The victim of the murder was found by a bystander in Äänekoski Suojoe on August 16.

Police investigates a suspected murder in Laukaa. The murder took place in a private apartment in Vehnia. A man suspected of a crime has been arrested, says the police of Inner Finland.

The victim of the murder was found by a bystander in Äänekoski Suojoe on August 16. When found, the deceased was wrapped in plastic, and it was found that he had injuries resulting from violence. The victim is a 40-year-old man from Central Finland.

Police has found out that the victim is suspected to have died of his injuries in Vehnia in early August. The deceased was hidden at the place of discovery in Suojoki.

The police The arrested suspect is a 50-year-old man living in Laukaa. During the interrogation, the suspect has told about his own part in the crime. The police have also arrested another person whose involvement in the incident is being investigated.

The police will present the suspect for incarceration on Friday in the district court of Central Finland. On Friday Yle newsthat the man is imprisoned.