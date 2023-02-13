Crimes | The police stopped the car at traffic lights and found an electric cable inside – Now they are looking for its owner

The Helsinki police are looking for an owner in the capital region of the electric cable reels they seized. The police stopped the suspected thieves in traffic.

Helsinki police are looking for the owner of coils of electrical cable that they suspect have been stolen.

The situation started when a police patrol stopped a car in connection with normal traffic control in Helsinki last November. The patrol drew attention to the electrical cable coils in the car.

The two men in the car were unable to give any explanation as to where the electrical cable coils came from, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jari Korkalainen. “After all, they didn’t claim it as their own.”

“The value of the electric cable coils is maybe 10,000 euros”, Korkalainen estimates.

Now the two men in the car are suspected of theft.

Police confiscated the electrical cable coils and thinks that they were stolen from a construction site or storage area in the capital region. There are several electrical cable reels.

November is considered to be the most likely time for electrical cable coils to be stolen.

The investigation did not find the owner of the reels. Therefore, the police now informs that the information about the owner of the electrical cable coils can be reported to the police by e-mail to [email protected]