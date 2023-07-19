Crimes | The police searched the house in connection with the murder investigation of hip hop legend Tupac Shakur

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported on the home search on Tuesday.

Police On Monday, a house was searched in the state of Nevada in the United States, a rap artist Tupac Shakur’s in connection with the investigation of a murder more than 25 years ago, Reuters and AFP report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported on the home search on Tuesday. The investigated house is located in the city of Henderson, about 26 kilometers from Las Vegas. According to Reuters, police confirmed that the search was part of the ongoing investigation into Tupac Shakur’s murder. The police did not provide more detailed information.

Shakur, born in 1971, is one of the world’s most famous and respected rap musicians, especially a legend of American West Coast hip hop. More than 75 million copies of his records have been sold. In the 1990s, Shakur also played leading roles in many films.

Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas in September 1996, and the killer has still not been identified.