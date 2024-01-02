Crimes | The police have a violent crime-related task in Hyvinkää, there is no danger to bystanders

According to the police, it was not a traditional siege situation.

2.1. 19:19

Eastern Uusimaa On Tuesday, the police announced a task related to a violent crime in Hyvinkää.

The police informed about the task in the evening at around 19:00. According to the information, the task was then in progress. The course of events is being investigated.

“There is currently no danger to bystanders from the situation,” inspector Tomi Salosyrjä About the Itä-Uusimaa police told HS a little after seven in the evening.

According to Salosyrjä, it was not a traditional siege situation.

The situation due to incompleteness and investigative reasons, the police did not provide further information on the matter yet. The police said in a press release that they will tell more about the matter on Wednesday.