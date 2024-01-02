Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | The police have a violent crime-related task in Hyvinkää, there is no danger to bystanders

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | The police have a violent crime-related task in Hyvinkää, there is no danger to bystanders

According to the police, it was not a traditional siege situation.

Eastern Uusimaa On Tuesday, the police announced a task related to a violent crime in Hyvinkää.

The police informed about the task in the evening at around 19:00. According to the information, the task was then in progress. The course of events is being investigated.

“There is currently no danger to bystanders from the situation,” inspector Tomi Salosyrjä About the Itä-Uusimaa police told HS a little after seven in the evening.

According to Salosyrjä, it was not a traditional siege situation.

The situation due to incompleteness and investigative reasons, the police did not provide further information on the matter yet. The police said in a press release that they will tell more about the matter on Wednesday.

#Crimes #police #violent #crimerelated #task #Hyvinkää #danger #bystanders

See also  Energy | There is a disruption in the supply of heat and cooling in the entire Helsinki area, says Helen
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The house of the Metropolitan of the UOC burned down in Ukraine

The house of the Metropolitan of the UOC burned down in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result