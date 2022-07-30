Sunday, July 31, 2022
Crimes | The police caught a man carrying a mannequin dressed in a wedding dress in the center of Lahti at night

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
The arrested man is suspected of theft.

30.7. 12:24 p.m

Police has caught a man in Lahti who was carrying a stolen mannequin dressed in a wedding dress. We will tell you about it in the bulletin.

A police patrol noticed a man carrying a mannequin in the center of Lahti in the early morning. After seeing the police, the man left the doll and ran away, but the police caught up with him after a short running race.

The man in his early 20s was reluctant to explain the matter, but the police later learned that the window of a nearby bridal shop had been broken.

The arrested person is suspected of theft.

Recommended

