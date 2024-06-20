Crimes | The police arrested four men suspected of setting fires in Nurmijärvi

Crimes|The suspect was identified from surveillance cameras in connection with the latest act, and the police picked him up from his home a couple of hours later.

Police has arrested a man who is suspected of several acts of vandalism or attempted acts of vandalism in Nurmijärvi during June.

A man in his twenties is suspected of having started four fires, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Anssi Murto.

The latest suspected vandalism attempt took place yesterday afternoon at around two o’clock. According to Murro, the suspect in this act was “practically covered in blood” when he was identified from the surveillance camera images.

The police caught the man already a couple of hours after the act in Nurmijärvi’s Röykä by picking him up from his home, Murto says.

Others as in the case of the latest case, the investigation is not yet “very advanced”, but the arrested man is suspected of all four fires.

According to Murro, there are “some facts that point in the direction” that the same suspect is behind all the cases. The similarity of the actions also gives reason to believe so.

“However, this is a fairly small municipality,” says Murto.

One of the cases is being investigated under the criminal heading of damage and the other three under the heading of attempted vandalism.

In addition, the same perpetrator is also suspected of having committed similar acts last year in Klaukkala.