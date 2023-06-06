Crimes | The police are trying to stop the mafia’s cocaine network: 31 people were arrested in Italy, Germany and Belgium

According to Europol, 18 suspects were arrested in Italy, eight in Belgium and five in Germany.

in Italy, On Monday, the police in Germany and Belgium arrested a total of 31 suspected Calabrian mafia in connection with the cocaine smuggling network of the ‘Ndrangheta. The matter was reported by the European Union’s law enforcement cooperation agency Europol.

A total of 840 police officers participated in the joint raids and carried out 53 searches. Money and other property were confiscated as a result of the searches for more than 3.8 million euros.

According to Europol, 18 suspects were arrested in Italy, eight in Belgium and five in Germany.

At the beginning of April, police officers across Europe organized a large-scale raid against the mafia and arrested around 132 people.

The Italian authorities also investigated the activities of the mafia group between 2013 and 2018. The ‘Ndrangheta controls most of the cocaine imports into Europe. Originating from the Calabrian countryside, the mafia now operates in more than 40 countries around the world.