Crimes The police are starting a preliminary investigation into the activities of the school and child welfare in connection with the Koskela murder

During the preliminary investigation into the Koskela murder, it became clear that the victim had experienced long-term bullying.

Helsinki the police are investigating the authorities’ actions before the Koskela homicide on 4 December. The preliminary investigation was launched last Thursday, the police said in a press release.

The preliminary investigation is made before the formal preliminary investigation. During that time, the police will find out if there is reason to suspect a crime.

The report covers the activities of child protection and schools, ie the measures and their adequacy in connection with, among other things, the long-term bullying and several beatings of victims of crime who have survived the pre-trial investigation.

HS reported in January that the victim had been bullied throughout his elementary school. In addition to the suspects in the murder, numerous other students had been involved in the bullying along with the victim’s schoolmates.

According to the police, the investigation is just beginning. The activities of various authorities have been on the agenda since the beginning of the Koskela murder investigation and the matter has also been discussed with the party concerned, the police release states. A criminal commissioner has been appointed as the head of the investigation Markku Silen.

Homicide The preliminary investigation into the prosecution was completed last week and proceeded to the prosecutor for prosecution.

According to the preliminary investigation, bullying became more violent in the fall of last year and the killing was preceded by several acts of violence during November.

Director of Investigation Marko Forssin according to the homicide investigation, police focused on events that took place between last summer and the night of the death. Thus, in the past, the police investigation did not include events during primary school, for example.