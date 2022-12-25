Crimes | The police are investigating the attempted murder in Lempäälä, two suspects were arrested in Pirkkala

According to the police, the criminal titles of the suspected manslaughter may become more detailed as the investigation progresses.

Police is investigating a suspected violent crime that happened on Christmas Day in Lempäälä, Pirkanmaa, which is tentatively classified as attempted murder. The emergency center received a report of a crime at 19:00 on Christmas Day evening.

Several police patrols went to the scene, from where one person was transported to the hospital. According to the police, there was no danger to the bystanders.

Later on the evening of Christmas Day, the police arrested two people in connection with the incident in nearby Pirkkala.

The police did not provide more detailed information about the crime on Christmas Day, such as the gender or age group of those arrested or the victim.

According to the police, the criminal titles of the suspected manslaughter may become more detailed as the investigation progresses.