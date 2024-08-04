Crimes | The person who stole the baseball legend’s statue was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crimes|Only the legs remained of the statue.

A baseball legend Jackie Robinson the man who stole the bronze statue received a 15-year prison sentence in the United States, reports the news agency AP. The harshness of the sentence is mainly explained by the fact that he was also convicted of aggravated burglary, which he committed a few days after the statue theft last January.

According to the judge Ricky Aldreten the background of the crimes is the man’s fentanyl addiction. Fentanyl is a very strong opioid.

Ricky Aldrete heard his sentence in court last Friday.

Aldrete had cut the statue across at the ankles. The stolen statue was found a couple of days later in a garbage can, somewhat destroyed.

League 42, a youth baseball organization, plans to unveil a replacement statue of Robinson at a park in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday. League 42 primarily supports low-income youth and is named after Robinson’s game number.

Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, where in 1947 he became the first black player in MLB.