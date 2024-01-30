Crimes | The mother who started the fire is accused of the attempted murder of three children in Kuopio – the district court issues a verdict

A woman started a fire in an apartment building at night. The prosecutor demands a ten-year prison sentence for him.

North Savo today the district court gives its decision in a case where a mother is accused of the attempted murder of her three children.

It is about the events in Kuopio's Petonen district in April of last year. According to the prosecutor, a woman in her thirties started a fire in an apartment building at night with the intention that she and the three children who were sleeping in the apartment would die.

The woman has admitted that she set the cardboard box in the bedroom on fire. The fire spread to the toys and other movables in the room. According to the prosecutor, the children were in real danger of their lives.

“It was very close to catching fire in the bedroom, and the inner window pane of the bedroom has cracked from the heat,” the prosecutor's subpoena application said.

Prosecutor according to which, after lighting the fire, the woman went to lie on the mattress in the room where the three children were sleeping. According to the prosecutor, one of the children woke up and started waking up the others, after which the woman called the emergency center.

The prosecutor demands a ten-year prison sentence for the woman. The woman has denied the charges and considers herself guilty of basic vandalism instead of aggravated vandalism and attempted murder instead of attempted murder.

The woman has denied that the fire was in danger of spreading. He says he noticed the smell of smoke and the fire alarm and made sure the children got out safely. The woman also says that she went to wake up all her neighbors and inform them of the fire.

During the preliminary investigation, the woman was ordered to undergo a mental state examination, the result of which the district court will take a position in its verdict.